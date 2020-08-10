Penn State's James Franklin: Big Ten Should Play Fall CFB Season, Delay Start

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Penn State head coach James Franklin leads his team onto the field for an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Penn State head coach James Franklin issued a statement calling for the Big Ten to "consider all possibilities to preserve college football this fall."

Franklin said he'd be willing to accept a delay to the start of the regular season to "seek clarity, build the safest environment for our guys & make the best decision!"

His comments come as the fate of a fall football season looks to be in question amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Detroit Free Press Orion Sang, David Jesse, Chris Solari and Chris Thomas reported the Big Ten is planning to cancel the season with the potential for resuming football in the spring.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

