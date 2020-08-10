Hilary Tisch, Daughter of Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch, Dies at Age 36

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

A New York Giants helmet is seen near the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Hilary Tisch, who was the daughter of New York Giants chairman, co-owner and executive vice president Steve Tisch, has died at the age of 36.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting she died in a hospital Monday after attempting suicide during the weekend.

Steve Tisch said the "family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We love and will miss her dearly."

TMZ noted Hilary was a jewelry designer and known for her volunteer work with Operation Smile. Operation Smile is a nonprofit organization that has given more than 220,000 free surgeries to those born with cleft lips and cleft palates.

The Tisch family purchased 50 percent of the Giants in 1991.

