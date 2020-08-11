NBA's Top Stats, Best Highlights, Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 10 Results

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler authored the latest chapter in the rivalry between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

Butler shut down T.J. Warren, who up until Monday night was the hottest scorer inside the NBA's Orlando bubble.

Given Miami and Indiana's proximity in the Eastern Conference standings, we could see much more of that matchup in the coming weeks.

Phoenix is still playing to have a chance at moving on to the first round. The Suns stayed hot with their sixth victory in a row.

Devin Booker once again starred for the Suns on a day where a handful of big names were rested due to a variety of injuries.

Denver utilized the rest strategy in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, and while it worked for a bit, it eventually backfired as the Lakers starters took over late.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis set up Kyle Kuzma's game-winning three-point shot with 0.4 seconds left to earn a morale-boosting win after experiencing some struggles in the bubble.

August 10 Results, Stats and Highlights

Phoenix 128, Oklahoma City 101

Devin Booker (PHX): 35 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Mikal Bridges (PHX): 18 PTS, 6 REB

Cameron Johnson (PHX): 18 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Darius Bazley (OKC): 22 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST

Chris Paul (OKC): 14 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

Booker and the Suns extended their winning run inside the bubble to six games to move closer to Memphis.

The shooting guard produced his second consecutive 35-point game and his fourth 30-point performance during the six-game winning run.

The highlight of Booker's performance was a heave from near halfcourt that beat the shot clock in the third quarter.

Five other players reached double digits in the scoring column for the Suns. Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric and Cameron Johnson combined for 52 points from the starting lineup.

Darius Bazley was the lone bright spot for the Thunder. He produced back-to-back 20-point games for the first time this season.

Chris Paul chipped in for 14 points for a Thunder side that was missing Steven Adams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dallas 122, Utah 114

Tim Hardaway Jr. (DAL): 27 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB

Seth Curry (DAL): 22 PTS, 2 AST

Boban Marjanovic (DAL): 20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST

Jordan Clarkson (UTA): 18 PTS, 3 REB

Rayjon Tucker (UTA): 17 PTS, 3 REB

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Seth Curry powered Dallas past Utah after facing a 22-point deficit.

The pair of guards were thrust into larger offensive roles Monday with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis unavailable to play.

The comeback was the largest for Dallas since February 26, 2016, when it overcame a 23-point deficit against Denver, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Utah got off to a fast start from the three-point line, but it turned to the bench for a majority of the second half.

Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Royce O'Neale and Jordan Clarkson all started and played less than 20 minutes.

Rayjon Tucker made the most of his extended playing time by leading all of Utah's bench players with 17 points.

Toronto 114, Milwaukee 106

Chris Boucher (TOR): 25 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST

Matt Thomas (TOR): 22 PTS, 4 REB

Norman Powell (TOR): 21 PTS, 8 REB

Kyle Korver (MIL): 19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

Khris Middleton (MIL): 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Chris Boucher and Matt Thomas stole the spotlight for the Raptors, who were missing Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka.

Boucher came off the bench to lead the Raptors in scoring with 25 points. The highlight of his performance was a monstrous slam.

Thomas was dialed in from three-point range, as 12 of his 21 points came from beyond the arc.

Six Toronto players found themselves in double digits, but only half of them came from the starting five.

Kyle Korver matched Thomas' three-point shooting output in the first two quarters. The sharpshooter finished with five of Milwaukee's 14 triples.

Milwaukee trailed for a bulk of the contest without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but still managed to bring the final margin within single digits against a team it could see in the Eastern Conference final.

Miami 114, Indiana 92

Jimmy Butler (MIA): 19 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST

Derrick Jones Jr. (MIA): 18 PTS, 5 REB

Victor Oladipo (IND): 14 PTS, 5 REB

T.J. Warren (IND): 12 PTS, 5 REB

Jimmy Butler won his individual battle with T.J. Warren.

The Heat guard held the bubble's breakout star scoreless in the second half to give his team the edge in the battle for the East's No. 4 seed.

Butler did a bit of everything during his 29-minute shift. He produced 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block.

Derrick Jones Jr. turned in a terrific outing off the bench, as he put up the game's second-highest point total of 18.

Indiana struggled to find a consistent rhythm on offense for all four quarters. The Pacers shot 39.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range.

The two teams are scheduled to meet at least one more time in the bubble Friday. If Philadelphia does not gain ground on either team, they will meet in the first round as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

Los Angeles Lakers 124, Denver 121

LeBron James (LAL): 29 PTS, 12 AST, 1 REB

Anthony Davis (LAL): 27 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Kyle Kuzma (LAL): 25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

P.J. Dozier (DEN): 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Kuzma nailed a three-point shot from the left wing to end the Lakers' three-game losing streak.

It was fitting the game concluded a shot from beyond the arc since the Lakers shot 14-for-29 from that area of the court.

Kuzma, James and Davis all eclipsed 25 points in a game in which the Lakers slowly took over against Denver's second-string players.

The Nuggets opted to leave Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and others on the bench and let Bol Bol and the bench squad finish the game off.

Bol delivered the pass of the night with a long-distance heave from under the Lakers' basket in the fourth quarter.

Four players came off the bench to reach double digits for the Nuggets, but they did not have enough to fend off the challenge from the surging superstars on the Lakers roster.

Updated Playoff Picture



Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee (55-16)

2. Toronto (51-19)

3. Boston (47-23)

4. Miami (44-27)

5. Indiana (43-28)

6. Philadelphia (42-28)

7. Brooklyn (34-36)

8. Orlando (32-39)

9. Washington (24-46)

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Lakers (52-18)

2. Los Angeles Clippers (47-23)

3. Denver (46-25)

4. Houston (44-25)

5. Oklahoma City (43-27)

6. Utah (43-28)

7. Dallas (43-30)

8. Memphis (33-38)

9. Portland (33-39)

10. Phoenix (32-39)

11. San Antonio (31-38)

12. New Orleans (30-40)

13. Sacramento (29-41)

