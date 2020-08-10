Joel Embiid Out for 76ers vs. Suns Due to Ankle Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks on from the bench after being injured earlier in an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been ruled out of the team's Tuesday matchup against the Phoenix Suns with a left ankle injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sixers center suffered the injury during the first quarter of the team's 124-121 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday. Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports noted that Embiid would be "undergoing treatment and evaluation" on Monday night. Wojnarowski noted the Sixers don't believe the injury is serious and expect Embiid back soon.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

