Joel Embiid Out for 76ers vs. Suns Due to Ankle Injury

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been ruled out of the team's Tuesday matchup against the Phoenix Suns with a left ankle injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sixers center suffered the injury during the first quarter of the team's 124-121 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday. Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports noted that Embiid would be "undergoing treatment and evaluation" on Monday night. Wojnarowski noted the Sixers don't believe the injury is serious and expect Embiid back soon.

