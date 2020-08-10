LeBron, More NBA Stars Talk Racial Injustice in Latest Taylor Rooks Bubble Vlog

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James takes to the court prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

B/R's Taylor Rooks uploaded the newest episode in her video series from the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Comments from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo were featured in the vlog, and they all spoke about the racial injustice against which Americans have been protesting in recent months.

Rooks had already shared a brief clip of Mitchell addressing a bulletproof vest he wore while walking to his team's first game. Mitchell was making the point that no level of fame or fortune insulates a Black person from racism from authorities:

James, meanwhile, was asked "what an improved America looks like to you" in terms of addressing the issues outlined by the nationwide protests.

The four-time MVP responded that he wants to see justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, and added that Americans should be more open to engaging in difficult conversations.

