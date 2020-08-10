Alvin Gentry on Pelicans Job Security: 'I'm the Coach Until I'm Not the Coach'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry kept things simple when he asked about his job security Monday.

"I told you guys, I don't ever worry about anything like that," he told reporters. "I'm the coach until I'm not the coach, and I act accordingly."

He is still the coach for now even though the Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday following their loss to the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Zion Won't Play vs. Kings

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Zion Won't Play vs. Kings

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Calls Out Skip Bayless

    Blazers star responds on Twitter after TV commentator said he's 'still not buying 'Dame Time''

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Calls Out Skip Bayless

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Flags for Every NBA FA 🚩

    B/R on the reason you should feel concern about each of the top 10 free agents

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Red Flags for Every NBA FA 🚩

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Eliminated NBA Teams to Leave

    Teams that are ‘mathematically eliminated’ will depart the bubble by Aug. 13

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Eliminated NBA Teams to Leave

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report