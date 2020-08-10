Alvin Gentry on Pelicans Job Security: 'I'm the Coach Until I'm Not the Coach'

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry kept things simple when he asked about his job security Monday.

"I told you guys, I don't ever worry about anything like that," he told reporters. "I'm the coach until I'm not the coach, and I act accordingly."

He is still the coach for now even though the Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday following their loss to the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

