Alabama HC Nick Saban: CFB Players 'A Lot Safer with Us' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban expressed his belief Monday that college football players would be better off amid the COVID-19 pandemic by staying with their respective teams as the 2020 season appears to be in jeopardy.

ESPN's Chris Low shared Saban's comments on the matter:

"I want to play, but I want to play for the players' sake, the value they can create for themselves. I know I'll be criticized no matter what I say, that I don't care about player safety. Look, players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home. We have around a 2 percent positive ratio on our team since the Fourth of July. It's a lot higher than that in society. We act like these guys can't get this unless they play football. They can get it anywhere, whether they're in a bar or just hanging out."

           

