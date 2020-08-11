5 Questions We Hope Will Be Answered at UFC 252

0 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC 252, the promotion’s next pay-per-view blockbuster, is just around the corner.

The event, which will emanate from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas this Saturday night, is long on star power and elite talent.

In the main event, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will attempt to defend his title against the division’s former ruler, Daniel Cormier, and settle a 1-1 tie in the process. In the UFC 252 co-main event, bantamweight super prospect Sean O'Malley will look to thwart the challenge of Ecuador’s Marlon “Chito” Vera. Elsewhere on the lineup, we’ll be treated to appearances from a number of former champions, title challengers and ranked contenders.

In sum, it’s a card that has fans tremendously excited, and one that should answer a lot of very compelling questions.

Without further ado, here’s what we hope to learn by the time this dynamite pay-per-view attraction has concluded in the wee hours of Sunday morning.