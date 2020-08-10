Scott Frost: Nebraska Ready to Explore 'Other Options' If Big Ten Cancels Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost participates in a news conference on the first day of NCAA college football spring practice, in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost told reporters the team would explore other options to play in 2020 if the Big Ten cancels the season.

The Detroit Free Press reported Monday that 12 of the Big Ten's 14 schools voted to cancel the season, with Nebraska and Iowa the lone dissenters, though the conference has denied that any such vote took place. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trump Tweets About CFB Season

    President quote-tweeted Trevor Lawrence: 'Student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Trump Tweets About CFB Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Harbaugh Wants to Play Season

    Michigan HC releases statement in support of playing football this fall amid rumors Big Ten is canceling the season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Harbaugh Wants to Play Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 May Cancel 2020 Football

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 May Cancel 2020 Football

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Burrow Tweets Support for CFB Players

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Joe Burrow Tweets Support for CFB Players

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report