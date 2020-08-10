Scott Frost: Nebraska Ready to Explore 'Other Options' If Big Ten Cancels Season

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost told reporters the team would explore other options to play in 2020 if the Big Ten cancels the season.

The Detroit Free Press reported Monday that 12 of the Big Ten's 14 schools voted to cancel the season, with Nebraska and Iowa the lone dissenters, though the conference has denied that any such vote took place.

