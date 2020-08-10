Damian Lillard Blasts Skip Bayless on Twitter: 'You Will Never Have My Respect'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard called out Skip Bayless on Twitter Monday after the Fox Sports host teased a segment on Undisputed questioning "Dame Time."

The dispute comes after Lillard had one of the best games of his season, scoring 51 points in a 124-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday night. He hit three clutch three-pointers in the final minutes to put his team ahead.

It was a better representation of "Dame Time," a reference to his production in big moments, compared to his struggles Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Lillard missed a pair of key free throws late, leading to a 122-117 loss.

Some mockery from Paul George and Patrick Beverley during the game also led to a spat on social media afterwards.

Bayless seemingly planned to focus on this aspect for his show, but Lillard wasn't having it.