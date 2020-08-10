Damian Lillard Blasts Skip Bayless on Twitter: 'You Will Never Have My Respect'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers goes up for a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard called out Skip Bayless on Twitter Monday after the Fox Sports host teased a segment on Undisputed questioning "Dame Time."

The dispute comes after Lillard had one of the best games of his season, scoring 51 points in a 124-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday night. He hit three clutch three-pointers in the final minutes to put his team ahead.

It was a better representation of "Dame Time," a reference to his production in big moments, compared to his struggles Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Lillard missed a pair of key free throws late, leading to a 122-117 loss.

Some mockery from Paul George and Patrick Beverley during the game also led to a spat on social media afterwards.

Bayless seemingly planned to focus on this aspect for his show, but Lillard wasn't having it.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Red Flags for Every NBA FA 🚩

    B/R on the reason you should feel concern about each of the top 10 free agents

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Red Flags for Every NBA FA 🚩

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Eliminated NBA Teams to Leave

    Teams that are ‘mathematically eliminated’ will depart the bubble by Aug. 13

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Eliminated NBA Teams to Leave

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo Praises Dame's 'Strong Mindset' After Clippers Beef

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Praises Dame's 'Strong Mindset' After Clippers Beef

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    The Biggest Surprises from the NBA Bubble

    Six unlikely stories that have taken Orlando by storm 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Biggest Surprises from the NBA Bubble

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report