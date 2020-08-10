Yankees Rumors: Clint Frazier to Be Promoted Ahead of Game vs. Braves

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will reportedly add Clint Frazier to the active roster for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves to help fill in for the injured Giancarlo Stanton, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Yankees put Stanton on the injured list with a hamstring strain Sunday, recalling infielder Thairo Estrada. However, Estrada was optioned back to the alternate site after just one game.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported the addition of Estrada was because he was already in Tampa. Frazier appears to be more of a long-term replacement on the roster, at least until Stanton is back to full strength.

It provides another opportunity for Frazier to compete at the major league level after getting inconsistent playing time over the past few years. While he was highly rated as a prospect, he only has 123 career appearances in the majors in three seasons.

The 25-year-old saw his most extensive action in 2019 when he hit .267 with an .806 OPS in 69 games.

When given the opportunity, Frazier has showcased impressive power with 12 home runs and 14 doubles last year. Putting his full career in a 162-game pace, he would have 21 home runs and 34 doubles.

The outfielder also displayed his raw power during an exhibition game last month:

New York already leads the American League in runs (79) and home runs (27) entering Monday, but this could be another weapon in a deep lineup.

Frazier will compete with Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Mike Tauchman and Mike Ford for playing time in the outfield and designated hitter.