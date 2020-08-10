Patriots Rumors: Jordan Leggett, Darius Kilgo Expected to Sign Contracts

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly plan to sign tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The signings are contingent on whether "all goes well with COVID-19 testing and physicals" during their visits with the Pats.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

