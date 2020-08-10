Patriots Rumors: Jordan Leggett, Darius Kilgo Expected to Sign Contracts

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Jordan Leggett scores against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly plan to sign tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The signings are contingent on whether "all goes well with COVID-19 testing and physicals" during their visits with the Pats. 

                      

