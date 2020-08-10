Joe Burrow Expresses Sympathy for CFB Players amid Rumors of a Canceled Season

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his sympathy for student-athletes whose 2020 season could be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel for all college athletes right now. I hope their voices are heard by the decision-makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now," Burrow tweeted.

ESPN reported Power Five conferences are considering canceling or postponing fall sports, including football, with decisions expected this week. Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten and Pac-12 have already decided to scrap fall sports.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.