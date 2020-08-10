Houston DL Sedrick Williams Says He Has Heart Complications from COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

The logo is shown on the goalpost of the NCAA First Responder Bowl college football game between Western Kentucky and Western Michigan in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

University of Houston defensive lineman Sedrick Williams will not play in the 2020 season because of heart complications related to COVID-19. 

In a post on Facebook, Williams said:

"I’ve had my mind made up for a min now , but hearing this story made it even easier ... As a result of the virus I’ve had complications with my heart and I really don’t know the outcome or what’s in store for me in the future , I just know that my life is more precious to me than football could ever be ... I’VE DECIDED TO OPT OUT OF THE 2020 FOOTBALL SEASON due to these complications ... I won’t take this year for granted , IM COMING BACK BIGGER , FASTER , & STRONGER than EVER ...
If you support my decision , thank you . If you don’t support my decision , thank you ."

Williams, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, said the death of basketball player Michael Ojo helped spur his decision. Ojo died last week after having a heart attack in practice. He was 27.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    The 25 Names You Need to Know for CFB

    @kenyondavid has you covered on the most important players

    Houston Cougars Football logo
    Houston Cougars Football

    The 25 Names You Need to Know for CFB

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Dan Patrick: Big Ten, Pac-12 to Cancel 2020 Football; Latest on SEC, ACC, Big 12

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dan Patrick: Big Ten, Pac-12 to Cancel 2020 Football; Latest on SEC, ACC, Big 12

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Stars Want Players' Union

    Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State QB Justin Fields took to Twitter to try to establish a players' union

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Stars Want Players' Union

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Ten Ready for No Football

    Conference is ‘ready to pull the plug’ and has gauged Power Five about canceling season (ESPN)

    Houston Cougars Football logo
    Houston Cougars Football

    Big Ten Ready for No Football

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report