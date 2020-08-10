Houston DL Sedrick Williams Says He Has Heart Complications from COVID-19

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

University of Houston defensive lineman Sedrick Williams will not play in the 2020 season because of heart complications related to COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook, Williams said:

"I’ve had my mind made up for a min now , but hearing this story made it even easier ... As a result of the virus I’ve had complications with my heart and I really don’t know the outcome or what’s in store for me in the future , I just know that my life is more precious to me than football could ever be ... I’VE DECIDED TO OPT OUT OF THE 2020 FOOTBALL SEASON due to these complications ... I won’t take this year for granted , IM COMING BACK BIGGER , FASTER , & STRONGER than EVER ...

If you support my decision , thank you . If you don’t support my decision , thank you ."

Williams, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, said the death of basketball player Michael Ojo helped spur his decision. Ojo died last week after having a heart attack in practice. He was 27.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.