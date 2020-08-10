Chris Jericho Talks Mike Tyson; WWE Rumors on Vince McMahon-Bayley, Lumis Injury

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Jericho Not Giving Up on Tyson Match

In May, Mike Tyson showed up on Dynamite to seemingly set up a match for September's All Out pay-per-view. That plan has apparently been scrapped. Tyson hasn't been mentioned on AEW in months, Jericho is deep in a feud with Orange Cassidy that will likely culminate at All Out, and Iron Mike is training for his boxing return against Roy Jones Jr.

That said, Jericho still believes the fight will happen.

"That's the idea; we're not done yet," Jericho said on his Saturday Night Special series. "He had this fight with Roy Jones Jr. on September 12, which cut down any chances of a match with me on the 5th. Like I said, I get that it's a lot of money at stake, and that's fine. I'm not going anywhere. We have another PPV in November, and we'll see what happens. I'm ready to kick his ass at any point of time.

"I'm not scared of him. I'll tell you that right now. People think I'm crazy; it's because I am."

Tyson's fight has been pushed back to Nov. 28, so it's likely Jericho and AEW will be waiting even longer—if the match ever happens.

While the match would give AEW a pop in pay-per-view buys, the quality of Tyson-Jericho would probably be lacking. Tyson is a 54-year-old who has never wrestled in an organized pro wrestling match; it may be best for all involved to leave that storyline in the past.

Vince Praises Bayley's Heel Work

Bayley has been SmackDown women's champion for more than 300 days, so it's safe to say Vince McMahon likes the direction of her character.

Apparently that's one of the select few things he likes about the current WWE product.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported McMahon has been slashing the scripts for Raw and SmackDown of late, writing his own storylines and leaving writers scrambling.

In a recent writers' meeting, Bayley's recent heel work received praise from McMahon, who "talked forever about how much he loves Bayley and her new persona."

Dexter Lumis' Ankle Injury Is Legitimate

It turns out Dexter Lumis' impressive front flip out of the ring in his triple threat match with Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher will cost him significant time.

Bryan Alvarez noted on F4Wonline.com the ankle injury WWE announced, which will keep him out of the North American championship ladder match at TakeOver XXX, is legitimate. It's unclear how long Lumis will be out of action, but it's a disappointing blow for a guy who was ascending to the top of the NXT card.