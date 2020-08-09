Report: 2020 CFB Season Cancellation or Postponement 'Seems Inevitable'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Presidents from the Big Ten "are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season," according to a report from ESPN. Were that to happen, it could have a domino effect on the other Power Five conferences.

"Several sources have told ESPN over the last 48 hours that the postponement or cancellation of the football season seems inevitable," the report said. "Many of those sources believed that it ultimately will take a Power Five conference to move things in that direction, and that either the Big Ten or Pac-12 would probably be the first league to do it."

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde echoed the report:

The Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 have all made changes to their 2020 football schedules to account for the COVID-19 pandemic, either limiting the number of nonconference games or eliminating them entirely.

However, many wondered if conference commissioners could still forestall more drastic steps with little progress made in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

That discussion reached a fever pitch after the Mid-American Conference postponed all of its fall sports, including football. The MAC was potentially the proverbial canary in the coal mine.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Forde and Ross Dellenger reported for Sports Illustrated on Aug. 1 that Power Five conference leaders "have begun exploring the possibility of staging their own championships" in the event the NCAA issued a blanket suspension or cancellation of fall sports.

That kind of plan would be all but impossible, though, if one of the five wiped out a 2020 fall football season, which is to say nothing of the logistical hurdles of making that concept a reality.

Spring football would be better than no football at all, but a postponement could lead to more players opting out to focus on the 2021 NFL draft. A spring season would almost certainly overlap with next year's draft or run close enough so as to limit how much prospective prospects could work out and meet with teams.

A handful of notable stars already signaled their desire to prepare for the draft, and that list will likely grow if what "seems inevitable" comes to pass.

Related

    Gators Land 5-Star CB

    2021's No. 2 cornerback Jason Marshall picks UF over Miami, Bama and more

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Gators Land 5-Star CB

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Lawrence on Returning to Play

    Clemson star QB wants to ‘work together…not divide and argue’ to make progress

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Lawrence on Returning to Play

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MAC Postpones Football Season

    Conference took financial hit when Power Five cut non-conference games; will try to play season this spring

    College Football logo
    College Football

    MAC Postpones Football Season

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Pac-12 Athletes Dissatisfied

    Players are 'deeply concerned' over Larry Scott's protocols for the coronavirus pandemic

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Pac-12 Athletes Dissatisfied

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report