Fantasy Football 2020: Henry Ruggs III and Top Rookies to Target in Mock Drafts

Although the rookies will go through an atypical offseason without on-field OTA practices or preseason games, fantasy managers shouldn't fade them on draft boards.

Some of the top rookies have clear pathways to big roles once the season kicks off. Offensive coordinators have already hinted at how they'll use their new additions.

Most of the running backs selected within the first two rounds of April's draft have a legitimate shot to make an immediate fantasy impact.

While wide receivers atop of team draft classes may not pan out right away, Henry Ruggs III landed in a situation that raises some intrigue. Based on early training-camp reports, the Silver and Black won't waste any time tapping into his versatility.

If you're looking for rookies who can help lead you to a fantasy trophy, consider Ruggs and two running backs set to handle significant workloads.

WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders

ADP: 9.09

The Las Vegas Raiders took the first dip into a deep wide receiver pool in this year's draft. In the 12th spot, they went with Ruggs' speed and explosiveness.

At Alabama, Ruggs may have been a bit overshadowed by Jerry Jeudy over the last two terms, but he's going to play a big role in head coach Jon Gruden's offense.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson talked about moving him across the formation inside and out.

"We'll start with Ruggs III in the slot and do some things with Ruggs III," he said. "But those guys (Ruggs and Bryan Edwards) are very multiple in what they can do and that's the goal is to be able to move all of them around to different spots; the one, two or three positions at the wide receiver."

Defenses will have to keep track of Ruggs' whereabouts. Gruden could use him to exploit matchups against slow-footed cornerbacks, attack areas in the middle of the field or even take a few deep shots when windows open up downfield. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch on the collegiate level.

With the 21-year-old able to line up in the slot or on the perimeter, he's primed to play a lot of snaps as a rookie. Gruden didn't draft him that high for sporadic usage.

Expect Ruggs to finish top three on the team in targets this season. He runs a full route tree and should have the ability to separate from defensive backs coming out of the slot. Gruden will probably devise a game plan to isolate him in the open field to rack up yards after the catch.

As the most dynamic wideout on the Raiders roster, Ruggs has solid value in the middle rounds of a 12-team league.

Stat Projection: 55 receptions, 767 yards, 5 TDs

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

ADP: 1.06

When Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fantasy value skyrocketed. He's a first-rounder who has the highest ceiling among the rookies.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed DeAndre Washington and selected Darwin Thompson in the sixth round of last year's draft, but Edwards-Helaire should open the season in the lead role with his draft pedigree.

The 21-year-old is a dual-threat out of the backfield who showcased his pass-catching ability through his last term at LSU, logging 55 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's ADP seems a little high. He's more of a back-end first-rounder because his offense is predicated on quarterback Patrick Mahomes' arm. Nevertheless, managers won't have a shot at him beyond the first few couple of picks in the second round.

Unless you have a top-five pick for Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook, consider Edwards-Helaire in the opening round of point-per-reception leagues. Because of his potential impact as a receiver, he should touch the ball at least 250 times between rush attempts and receptions.

Stat Projection: 962 rushing yards, 8 TDs, 42 catches, 419 yards, 3 TD

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

ADP: 4.03

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said something that should've grabbed your attention in May. He made it clear the team wants to feature the ground attack. Secondly, Jonathan Taylor joins the running back group almost equal to Marlon Mack in terms of potential usage, per Andrew Walker of the team's official website.

"We know we want to run the football," Sirianni said. "We know a lot of the good running teams in this league and in the past have had good one-two punches. It feels like it's just a one-one punch though because we have two such exceptional backs."

Sirianni blurred the pecking order in the backfield between Mack and Taylor. The two tailbacks could split carries 50-50. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters he'll "ride the hot hand."

Based on comments from Sirianni and Reich, the Colts believe in their rushing offense, which ranked seventh in yards last season. Coming out of Wisconsin, Taylor has the sixth-most rushing yards (6,174) in NCAA history. He can make an immediate impact in a run-heavy system.

Following quarterback Philip Rivers' 20-interception season, expect the Colts to lean on Mack and Taylor to minimize risk on offense and reaffirm their strength in the trenches. The rookie's inexperience shouldn't hurt his potential. Also, keep in mind, Mack has missed eight games in three seasons.

Stat Projection: 813 rushing yards, 7 TDs, 21 catches, 202 yards, 1 TD