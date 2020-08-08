Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Tweets 'I Don't Know About Y'all, but We Want to Play'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The possibility of a 2020 college football season this fall appears less likely by the day, with news emerging Saturday that the Mid-American Conference will not be playing fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some schools and conferences still plan to play this fall, and that includes the Clemson Tigers, whose quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, made it clear that he wants to take the field:

Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson responded in agreement:

Per Grace Raynor of The Athletic, Lawrence had previously said that he would not sit out the 2020 season, which is an option that other top 2021 NFL draft prospects like the Clemson signal-caller have taken, including Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau.

"Trevor Lawrence said he felt like he was going to play the whole time," Raynor wrote. "Said it wasn't so much of a decision as it was deciding he'd reassess if he needed to."

Lawrence completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year en route to leading Clemson to a 14-1 record and national championship appearance.

Clemson is currently scheduled to open its season Sept. 12 against Wake Forest. The Tigers have made the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three of the past four seasons, winning twice.