Report: Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar Cleared to Return After Robbery Charges Dropped

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar will be removed from the commissioner's exempt list and allowed to return to the team for training camp after Broward County, Florida, prosecutors dropped charges against him related to an alleged armed robbery at a house party, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Bell clarified what the NFL's decision to reinstate Dunbar means for the cornerback moving forward this offseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Saturday's reinstatement clears the way for Dunbar to go onto the 80-man preseason roster within the next couple days. He can then begin COVID-19 virus testing protocols in the parking lot outside the team facility on the day he reports, perhaps as soon as Sunday. He then will take another COVID test Monday and a third one Wednesday.

"If Dunbar passes all three of those tests he would be allowed into the team building for the first time since his trade from Washington this offseason, and presumably onto the field for conditioning workouts."

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dunbar was not charged because of insufficient evidence. New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who was also connected with the alleged armed robbery, has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic posted Dunbar's reaction upon news that charges were dropped:

Per Dugar, Dunbar has yet to report to camp, but "he'll probably do so in the next couple days." As Dugar noted, however, the NFL could hypothetically suspend him if the league finds him guilty of violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Dunbar, 28, played with the Washington Football Team from 2015 to 2019. He has nine interceptions, 35 pass deflections and 150 tackles for his career.

Washington traded Dunbar to the Seahawks for a fifth-round draft pick in March. He figures to play a key role in the Seahawks secondary alongside cornerbacks Tre Flowers and Shaquill Griffin and safeties Quandre Diggs and the newly acquired All-Pro Jamal Adams.