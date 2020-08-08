Video: LeBron James Congratulates Leah Still on Being Cancer-Free for 5 Years

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Leah Still, daughter of former NFL defensive lineman Devon Still, is celebrating the five-year anniversary of being declared cancer-free.

On Saturday, Leah received a message of congratulations from LeBron James:

Leah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2014 at age four and was given a 50-50 chance of surviving. Devon put his NFL career on hiatus to be with his daughter as she underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

On Nov. 25, 2015, Devon wrote a message on Instagram: "Thanks for all the support and prayers! Just got the phone call that her scans showed NED (no evidence of disease)!"

Appearing on NBC's Today in March, Devon noted the "chances of the cancer coming back are basically slim to none" at the five-year mark.