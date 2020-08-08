Video: LeBron James Congratulates Leah Still on Being Cancer-Free for 5 Years

FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Devon Still and his fiancee, Asha Joyce, pose with their daughter, Leah, then 5, in New York. Leah was diagnosed in 2014 with cancer and became an inspiration to millions as her football-playing father shared details of her brave fight. She was given a prognosis of just over 50 percent to survive stage 4 neuroblastoma. Leah is now a healthy 8-year-old girl in third grade who lives in Houston. Devon Still has become an author, motivational speaker, and an inspiration--especially to strangers suffering like his family did. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Leah Still, daughter of former NFL defensive lineman Devon Still, is celebrating the five-year anniversary of being declared cancer-free.  

On Saturday, Leah received a message of congratulations from LeBron James:

Leah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2014 at age four and was given a 50-50 chance of surviving. Devon put his NFL career on hiatus to be with his daughter as she underwent surgery and chemotherapy. 

On Nov. 25, 2015, Devon wrote a message on Instagram: "Thanks for all the support and prayers! Just got the phone call that her scans showed NED (no evidence of disease)!"

Appearing on NBC's Today in March, Devon noted the "chances of the cancer coming back are basically slim to none" at the five-year mark.      

