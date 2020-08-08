MLS Announces Plan to Resume Regular-Season Games Aug. 12 in Home Stadiums

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Major League Soccer announced Saturday it's going to resume the 2020 regular season Wednesday with matches taking place in teams' home markets following the completion of the MLS is Back Tournament, which took place in a "bubble" environment at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

MLS noted clubs are going to play 18 more regular-season games, though Dallas and Nashville will add three head-to-head meetings to that total after withdrawing from the tournament because of positive COVID-19 tests.

"Due to travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, Major League Soccer is working with the league's three Canadian clubs regarding plans to continue the regular season," the league stated. "More details on schedules for the Canadian teams will be announced in the near future."

The regular season will run from Aug. 12 through Nov. 8, with playoff spots jumping from 14 to 18. The MLS Cup will take place Dec. 12.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.