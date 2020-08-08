Report: Teams Pursuing No. 8 Seed Upset Jazz Sat Mitchell, Gobert vs. Spurs

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Western Conference teams currently fighting for the final playoff spot were reportedly unhappy with the Utah Jazz's decision to sit Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams chasing the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed were "somewhere between displeased and livid" that Utah's two biggest stars didn't play.

Gobert and Mitchell were among five players the Jazz held out of Friday's game. Mitchell was listed as having a left peroneal strain, while the reason given for Gobert's absence was rest.

Mike Conley was also listed as out with a sore right knee, but Joe Ingles was available despite having a sore right foot. Ingles only played 17 minutes, all in the first half.

Wojnarowski did note that Utah didn't violate any NBA rules with Gobert and "properly documented injuries to four more starters." Friday's game was the front end of a back-to-back for the Jazz that will culminate with a Saturday matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

The Spurs wound up beating the Jazz 119-111 to stay within two games of the Grizzlies for the eighth spot and one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 9 seed.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are looking up at the Spurs in the standings ahead of the regular season's conclusion on August 14.