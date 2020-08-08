Big Ten Won't Progress to Padded Football Practices, Fall Season Now in Question

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Big Ten announced Saturday that all of its football programs "will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear)." 

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and Pat Forde of SI.com, that could be the first step in the conference—and potentially other conferences around college football—canceling the 2020 season or pushing it back to the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

