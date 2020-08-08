Big Ten Won't Progress to Padded Football Practices, Fall Season Now in Question

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Big Ten announced Saturday that all of its football programs "will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear)."

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and Pat Forde of SI.com, that could be the first step in the conference—and potentially other conferences around college football—canceling the 2020 season or pushing it back to the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

