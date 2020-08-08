CSU Football Opens Investigation into Allegations of Racism, Verbal Abuse

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado State has suspended all football activities upon fielding allegations of racism and verbal abuse within the athletic administration and football program notably, per Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan.

A statement from athletic director Joe Parker on Friday read as follows:

"Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations of racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically.

"I have consulted with President (Joyce) McConnell about these new allegations, which obviously deeply concern her as well. Effective immediately, and for the best interests of our student-athletes, I am pausing all football-related activities indefinitely. This includes practices, workouts, and team meetings.

"I have also asked President McConnell to expand the independent investigation she announced on Tuesday to include a comprehensive review of our athletic department and football program specifically related to allegations of racism and verbal abuse. While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority. We must and will address these allegations before we focus on playing football.”

Per Lytle, the Coloradoan is investigating allegations from ex-CSU players and athletic staff members who claim they "witnessed racial insensitivity and emotional and verbal abuse among coaches and athletic administrators."

This news comes after the school hired an outside law firm, Husch Blackwell, to conduct an independent investigation into allegations regarding COVID-19 practices.

Specifically, allegations claim that football coaches have "told players not to report COVID-19 symptoms, threatened players with reduced playing time if they quarantine and claim CSU is altering contact tracing reports to keep players practicing," per Miles Blumhardt of the Coloradoan.

CSU football is led by head coach Steve Addazio, who joined the program in December after seven seasons at Boston College. The 61-year-old also led Temple's program from 2011-2012.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.