CSU Football Opens Investigation into Allegations of Racism, Verbal Abuse

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 8, 2020

Steve Addazio, center, looks down at a jersey presented to him by athletic director Joe Parker, left, and President Joyce McConnell during an announcement that Addazio has been hired as the new head football coach at Colorado State University at a news conference at the school Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado State has suspended all football activities upon fielding allegations of racism and verbal abuse within the athletic administration and football program notably, per Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan.

A statement from athletic director Joe Parker on Friday read as follows:

"Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations of racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically.

"I have consulted with President (Joyce) McConnell about these new allegations, which obviously deeply concern her as well.  Effective immediately, and for the best interests of our student-athletes, I am pausing all football-related activities indefinitely.  This includes practices, workouts, and team meetings. 

"I have also asked President McConnell to expand the independent investigation she announced on Tuesday to include a comprehensive review of our athletic department and football program specifically related to allegations of racism and verbal abuse. While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority. We must and will address these allegations before we focus on playing football.”

Per Lytle, the Coloradoan is investigating allegations from ex-CSU players and athletic staff members who claim they "witnessed racial insensitivity and emotional and verbal abuse among coaches and athletic administrators."

This news comes after the school hired an outside law firm, Husch Blackwell, to conduct an independent investigation into allegations regarding COVID-19 practices.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Specifically, allegations claim that football coaches have "told players not to report COVID-19 symptoms, threatened players with reduced playing time if they quarantine and claim CSU is altering contact tracing reports to keep players practicing," per Miles Blumhardt of the Coloradoan.

CSU football is led by head coach Steve Addazio, who joined the program in December after seven seasons at Boston College. The 61-year-old also led Temple's program from 2011-2012.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Trevor Lawrence Not Opting Out

    Clemson QB says he is committed to the Tigers and will play for the university this upcoming season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Trevor Lawrence Not Opting Out

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Full SEC Schedule Announced 📆

    Conference announces two additional cross-division opponents for each team to complete 10-game schedule 👉

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Full SEC Schedule Announced 📆

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tua's Brother Taulia Has Maryland Transfer Waiver Approved

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Tua's Brother Taulia Has Maryland Transfer Waiver Approved

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    OSU Athletes Reject Big Ten Unity Letter

    Ohio State athletes post statement saying 'Big Ten unity proposal' doesn't represent us

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OSU Athletes Reject Big Ten Unity Letter

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report