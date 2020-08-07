Report: Tua Tagovailoa's Brother Taulia Has Maryland Transfer Waiver Approved

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (5) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The NCAA has reportedly approved a transfer waiver from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to complete his move from Alabama to Maryland.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the update Friday and noted Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will be eligible to play immediately for the Terrapins.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

