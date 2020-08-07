Patriots' Jarrett Stidham 'Definitely' Ready for QB Competition with Cam Newton

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

After spending a significant portion of the offseason as the expected starter this season, New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham is embracing the opportunity to compete with Cam Newton.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Stidham explained why he's "definitely ready" to challenge Newton to be New England's quarterback in Week 1:

"I've put in a lot of work this offseason to really improve mentally, physically in a lot of different areas. At the end of the day, I'm extremely excited to compete with Cam and [Brian Hoyer] as we go forward in training camp and getting into the season and things like that. I'm really looking forward to the competition. I love competing in whatever it is, so I'm really looking forward to it."

    

