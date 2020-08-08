76ers' Ben Simmons to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; No Timetable for Return

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) walks up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will undergo surgery on his injured knee.

Per Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Simmons will have surgery "in the coming days to remove a loose body in his (left knee)."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a timetable for Simmons' return has yet to be determined, though he noted a postseason comeback is unlikely for the 24-year-old:

Simmons has dealt with his share of injuries already this season. 

When the NBA campaign resumed, Simmons did play in each of Philadelphia's first three games. He injured his knee during the third quarter of the Sixers' 107-98 win over the Washington Wizards on Aug. 5. 

An MRI revealed Simmons sufferedsubluxation of the left patella and would miss time while going over treatment options. 

The two-time All-Star missed eight straight games from Feb. 24 through March 11 with a nerve impingement in his back. 

Philadelphia has gotten accustomed to playing without Simmons this season, but its chances in the Eastern Conference playoffs look much better if he's in the starting lineup. The Australia native is averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and a team-high 8.0 assists per game. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Until Simmons returns, head coach Brett Brown will likely turn to Al Horford as his primary power forward. 

Related

    Full Roundup of NBA Awards Finalists 📝

    Who are your picks? Sound off in the comments 🗣️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Full Roundup of NBA Awards Finalists 📝

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA MVP Finalists Revealed 🗳️

    ▪ Giannis Antetokounmpo ▪ James Harden ▪ LeBron James

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA MVP Finalists Revealed 🗳️

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Burks & Horford Step Up to Lead Sixers Past Orlando Magic

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Burks & Horford Step Up to Lead Sixers Past Orlando Magic

    Zach Ciavolella
    via PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK

    Top 10 Under-the-Radar Prospects in the Bubble

    They started as relative unknowns but could leave Disney as household names

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 10 Under-the-Radar Prospects in the Bubble

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report