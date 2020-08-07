Garbrandt vs. Figueiredo, Shevchenko vs. Maia Announced for UFC 255 Card

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

UFC has set up a double-main event for its Nov. 21 pay-per-view.

Per UFC President Dana White (h/t ESPN's Brett Okamoto), Deiveson Figueiredo will defend the flyweight championship against Cody Garbrandt and Valentina Shevchenko will put the women's flyweight crown on the line against Jennifer Maia.

Figueiredo is fresh off winning the men's flyweight title from Joseph Benavidez with a first-round submission at UFC Fight Night on July 19.

Since suffering the first loss of his career to Jussier Formiga in March 2019, Figueiredo has responded with four consecutive victories. His last three wins have all been finishes, including two first-round submissions.

Garbrandt will be competing at flyweight for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old has fought in the 135-pound bantamweight division since 2014. He did snap a three-fight losing streak at UFC 250 in June by knocking out Raphael Assuncao.

Shevchenko is the second-longest reigning champion in UFC, behind women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. She won the vacant women's flyweight title with a unanimous-decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in December 2018.

Maia submitted Joanne Calderwood in the first round at UFC Fight Night on Aug. 1. She is 18-6 overall but has gone just 3-2 in her last five fights.