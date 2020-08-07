SEC Announces Masks Required on Sideline in COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

The SEC introduced its COVID-19 protocols for the 2020 season Friday, which include players and coaches being required to wear masks on the sidelines.

Non-competing athletes and coaches must wear masks at all times and practice social distancing when possible. Athletes who are competing must wear masks or neck gaiters on the sidelines and during timeouts when conferring with coaches.

