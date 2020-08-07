SEC Announces Masks Required on Sideline in COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

SEC Championship logo on the field during the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia/Associated Press

The SEC introduced its COVID-19 protocols for the 2020 season Friday, which include players and coaches being required to wear masks on the sidelines.

Non-competing athletes and coaches must wear masks at all times and practice social distancing when possible. Athletes who are competing must wear masks or neck gaiters on the sidelines and during timeouts when conferring with coaches.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Inside Kittle’s Recruitment

    How a 185-lb George Kittle went from Iowa’s third choice for its last scholarship to a first-team All-Pro TE 📲

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Inside Kittle’s Recruitment

    Ryan Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Rondale Moore Opting Out

    Purdue's star WR announces he will not play in the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Rondale Moore Opting Out

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Is Gus Malzahn Always on the Hot Seat? 🎢

    He has the most wins against Saban at Alabama, but has also been unranked. How does Auburn's HC keep from getting fired?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Why Is Gus Malzahn Always on the Hot Seat? 🎢

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Miami DE Rousseau Opting Out

    HC Manny Diaz says reigning ACC Defensive ROY Gregory Rousseau will opt out of the 2020 season for Miami

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miami DE Rousseau Opting Out

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report