James Harden Drops 39 as Rockets Top Lakers with LeBron James out Injured

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) gestures to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

A battle between two shorthanded teams ended in the Houston Rockets' favor as they took down the Los Angeles Lakers 113-97 on Thursday.

The Rockets hit 21 three-pointers on 57 attempts, while the Lakers went just 2-of-19 from beyond the arc. James Harden and Ben McLemore each hit five threes. Harden also paced Houston with 39 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds on 11-of-19 shooting.

The Lakers were without LeBron James (groin), Alex Caruso (neck) and Rajon Rondo (thumb). The Rockets took the court sans Russell Westbrook (quad) and Eric Gordon (ankle).

The 43-25 Rockets are now tied with the Utah Jazz for fourth in the Western Conference. The 51-17 Lakers have already clinched the West's No. 1 seed.

         

Notable Performances

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 21 PTS, 5 REB

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 17 PTS, 12 REB

Rockets G James Harden: 39 PTS, 12 AST, 8 REB

Rockets G/F Ben McLemore: 20 PTS, 4 REB

            

What's Next?

The Lakers will play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Rockets will battle the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 8 p.m.

      

