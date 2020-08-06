James Harden Drops 39 as Rockets Top Lakers with LeBron James out Injured

Kim Klement/Associated Press

A battle between two shorthanded teams ended in the Houston Rockets' favor as they took down the Los Angeles Lakers 113-97 on Thursday.

The Rockets hit 21 three-pointers on 57 attempts, while the Lakers went just 2-of-19 from beyond the arc. James Harden and Ben McLemore each hit five threes. Harden also paced Houston with 39 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds on 11-of-19 shooting.

The Lakers were without LeBron James (groin), Alex Caruso (neck) and Rajon Rondo (thumb). The Rockets took the court sans Russell Westbrook (quad) and Eric Gordon (ankle).

The 43-25 Rockets are now tied with the Utah Jazz for fourth in the Western Conference. The 51-17 Lakers have already clinched the West's No. 1 seed.

Notable Performances

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 21 PTS, 5 REB

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 17 PTS, 12 REB

Rockets G James Harden: 39 PTS, 12 AST, 8 REB

Rockets G/F Ben McLemore: 20 PTS, 4 REB

What's Next?

The Lakers will play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Rockets will battle the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 8 p.m.

