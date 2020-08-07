UFC 252: Previewing Stipe-DC 3 and Other Matches on the Card

0 of 5

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

There's plenty at stake in the main event of UFC 252 when two of the best fighters in history square off against each other in an important grudge match that will decide one of the best UFC rivalries ever.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier meet on August 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada in one of the biggest and most important fights of the year.

The card also features rising superstar bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley in what should be his toughest test to date against Marlon Vera as well as a slew of other noteworthy and fun UFC action fights.

This is Bleacher Report's big preview for UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3.