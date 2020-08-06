Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Help Clippers Hold off Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 7, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) drives around Dallas Mavericks' Trey Burke (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Two days after losing on a Devin Booker buzzer-beater, the Los Angeles Clippers earned some redemption with a 126-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in a potential first-round playoff matchup.

The victory keeps the Mavs from gaining ground on the Houston Rockets and the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while Los Angeles extends its lead over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed. The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed Monday.

Meanwhile, Dallas has yet to defeat a team above .500 since the restart began in late July. The Mavericks are now 1-3 inside the bubble with four games to play. 

Notable Performers:

Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers: 29 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Ivica Zubac, C, Los Angeles Clippers: 21 points, 15 rebounds (10-of-10 shooting)

Luka Doncic, SG, Dallas Mavericks: 29 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds 

Kristaps Porzingis, PF, Dallas Mavericks: 30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists 

 

What's Next

The Mavericks' schedule only gets more difficult with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks up next on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. It's the middle game of a stretch featuring three of the league's top teams with a Monday night matchup against the Utah Jazz serving as the bookend. 

Los Angeles won't get much of a break either with the Portland Trail Blazers up next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on TNT. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers

    Rockets star won't play tonight with quad contusion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Players Called Adam Silver with Bubble Complaints

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Players Called Adam Silver with Bubble Complaints

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Out Thursday vs. Rockets

    Lakers star is dealing with a sore right groin

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Out Thursday vs. Rockets

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ben Simmons Out Indefinitely

    76ers star is considering treatment options for knee injury and has been ruled out vs. Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ben Simmons Out Indefinitely

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report