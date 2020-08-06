Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Help Clippers Hold off Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Two days after losing on a Devin Booker buzzer-beater, the Los Angeles Clippers earned some redemption with a 126-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in a potential first-round playoff matchup.

The victory keeps the Mavs from gaining ground on the Houston Rockets and the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while Los Angeles extends its lead over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed. The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed Monday.

Meanwhile, Dallas has yet to defeat a team above .500 since the restart began in late July. The Mavericks are now 1-3 inside the bubble with four games to play.

Notable Performers:

Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers: 29 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Ivica Zubac, C, Los Angeles Clippers: 21 points, 15 rebounds (10-of-10 shooting)

Luka Doncic, SG, Dallas Mavericks: 29 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds

Kristaps Porzingis, PF, Dallas Mavericks: 30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

What's Next

The Mavericks' schedule only gets more difficult with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks up next on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. It's the middle game of a stretch featuring three of the league's top teams with a Monday night matchup against the Utah Jazz serving as the bookend.

Los Angeles won't get much of a break either with the Portland Trail Blazers up next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on TNT.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.