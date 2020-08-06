Packers Won't Host Fans at Lambeau Field for 1st 2 Home Games of 2020 NFL Season

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will be without fans for at least the first two games at Lambeau Field this season, the team announced Thursday.

The team noted that the "third home game is on Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. Whether fans can attend this game and others later in the season will depend on the status of the virus. The Packers will continue to evaluate a variety of factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials."

Team president and CEO Mark Murphy said the organization "is hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow."



"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," he added. "Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants."

The team will also close down any adjacent parking lots and attractions, meaning Packers fans won't be able to tailgate at those two home games either.

A number of NFL teams and cities have already announced they will proceed in the 2020 season without fans in attendance at home games, namely the New York Giants and Jets. Other teams are expected to be without fans, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, and most teams will be operating at a limited capacity or haven't finalized their plans as of yet.

One thing remains certain: The COVID-19 pandemic will impact the fan and gameday experience in 2020. Just how much remains to be seen.