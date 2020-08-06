Sabrina Ionescu Responds to Young Fan Asking If Girls Can Play Basketball

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New York Liberty star rookie Sabrina Ionescu hasn't wasted time using her platform to inspire girls.

One young fan sent Ionescu a letter asking her if girls could play basketball, and not only did Ionescu tell her in a handwritten letter she could do anything, she also sent her some Nike swag:

That's the sort of wholesome thing we all need a little more of in our lives right now, and it's a reminder of the positive influence that stars like Ionescu and her WNBA counterparts can have on young girls.

The Liberty rookie is currently dealing with a sprained left ankle but has looked good when she's been on the court, averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists in three games.