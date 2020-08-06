Sabrina Ionescu Responds to Young Fan Asking If Girls Can Play Basketball

Sabrina Ionescu Responds to Young Fan Asking If Girls Can Play BasketballAugust 6, 2020
New York Liberty star rookie Sabrina Ionescu hasn't wasted time using her platform to inspire girls.
One young fan sent Ionescu a letter asking her if girls could play basketball, and not only did Ionescu tell her in a handwritten letter she could do anything, she also sent her some Nike swag:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
7-year-old Julisabel was introduced to the WNBA during Sabrina Ionescu's debut. She asked if she could still be a basketball player even though she's a girl. Sabrina sent her Liberty gear and a handwritten note to thank her for watching 🙏 (via @diandraann) https://t.co/dk5bKFg42V
That's the sort of wholesome thing we all need a little more of in our lives right now, and it's a reminder of the positive influence that stars like Ionescu and her WNBA counterparts can have on young girls.
The Liberty rookie is currently dealing with a sprained left ankle but has looked good when she's been on the court, averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists in three games.
