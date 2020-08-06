Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Alleges Ohio State's Ryan Day Violated Rules

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

As if the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State wasn't intense enough, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day now wants his team to run all over the Wolverines thanks to comments from Jim Harbaugh.

It all started after Dave Biddle of Bucknuts (h/t Riley Gates of 247Sports) reported on Monday that Harbaugh accused the Buckeyes of violating NCAA rules by having coaches provide on-field instruction to players this summer, which isn't permitted until Friday. 

The incident reportedly took place during a Big Ten coaches conference call, with Biddle noting that Harbaugh interrupted Day to make the accusation. 

Biddle reported that Day spoke to his players on a call afterward, telling them to "hang 100 [points] on" the Wolverines when the two teams play this season. 

ESPN's Mark Schlabach cited a source who confirmed that Day did, in fact, tell his team to put up 100 against Michigan. 

Harbaugh's attempts at mind games are about the only thing he has left to play. He's gone 0-5 as Michigan's head coach against the Buckeyes and has been outscored 118-66 in the past two years. 

Michigan and Ohio State will renew their rivalry on Oct. 24 at the Horseshoe in Columbus. 

