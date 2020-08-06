Seahawks Rumors: Clay Matthews, Everson Griffen Contracts 'Could Happen Soon'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly getting closer to bringing in two veteran players on defense.

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver, the Seahawks have interest in linebacker Clay Matthews and defensive end Everson Griffen, and a deal for one or both "could happen soon."

The Seahawks already pulled off a blockbuster move by acquiring Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, but that didn't directly address their need for edge-rushers on the defensive line.

Silver noted that Seattle appears "to have moved on" from trying to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney because his asking price is higher than it wants to pay.

The Seahawks' 28 sacks last year ranked 31st in the NFL. They did re-sign Jarran Reed to a two-year contract in March, likely hoping he will be able to repeat his 2018 performance when he registered a career-high 10.5 sacks.

Bruce Irvin, who spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks, was brought back after spending 2019 with the Carolina Panthers. He recorded a career-high 8.5 sacks in 13 games last year.

Matthews is a pass-rush specialist at this point in his career. The six-time Pro Bowler recorded eight sacks in 13 starts for the Los Angeles Rams last year.

Griffen has had at least eight sacks in five of the past six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The 32-year-old recorded three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in the Vikings' 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Game in January.