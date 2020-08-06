Jorge Masvidal Defeated by Cody Henderson in Cornhole Rematch

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 6, 2020

Jorge Masvidal speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Masvidal is scheduled to fight Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Jorge Masvidal's second defeat in a month was a lot less painful than his first, at least physically.

The welterweight MMA star took a break from the Octagon following his unanimous-decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 for a rematch against cornhole champion Cody Henderson in a game. The two previously faced off against each other on the bags during Super Bowl week in Miami with the fighter crumbling in seven rounds.

Masvidal later tweeted he wasn't warmed up for the match in February. With plenty of time to prepare for the rematch, things didn't go much better.

Henderson won easily in three rounds, earning himself another trophy in the process.

There may be some hope left for Masvidal here. The two agreed to complete the trilogy in the future. It'll take a massive upset for Masvidal to claim any sort of success in the next rematch.

