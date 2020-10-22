5-Star G Skyy Clark Commits to Kentucky over UNC, UCLA, Memphis

Getty (via 247Sports)

Skyy Clark, a 5-star combo guard, announced Thursday on Instagram that he has chosen to attend Kentucky.

The 6'3", 200-pound Clark is ranked as the 14th-best overall prospect in the class of 2022, per 247Sports. He's No. 3 on the combo guard list and No. 1 among all prospects from Tennessee.

The 247Sports' predictions all pointed toward Clark picking Kentucky, and that's where he decided on going as head coach John Calipari adds yet another superstar recruit.

Clark's affinity toward Kentucky was made clear following an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio upon receiving an official scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

"I don't even know what to say; it was just a huge blessing," Clark said, per Jack Pilgrim of KSR. "We were on a Zoom call with Coach [John] Calipari, Coach [Tony] Barbee, Coach Kenny Payne, Coach [Joel] Justus, and Coach [Brady] Kennedy. Just hearing [Calipari] say, 'You have an official scholarship to Kentucky,' it didn't even seem real. It's something I've been waiting on for a very long time."

Per 247Sports, Clark had 25 scholarship offers, including ones from UCLA, Memphis and North Carolina, who were the other finalists:

Clark transferred to Brentwood Academy after spending his first two years at Heritage Christian in North Hills, California. He did not make the move for basketball reasons, as noted on Instagram.

"This was not a basketball decision," Clark said (h/t Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News). "We have talked about moving for a year. ... This move is about getting closer to our family, and this pandemic opened our eyes to that."

Per Fattal, Clark averaged 25.5 points per game for Heritage Christian last season. This paragraph from Lance Smith's scouting report for Scouting Live stands out:

"As the 247 5-star ranking suggests, it is not an exaggeration to say that Clark is one of the most offensively talented sophomore combo guards you will ever see. That doesn't mean his game is perfect or guarantee that he'll thrive in college or the NBA. But he's already one of the best shooters in high school basketball as a sophomore, his handles are elite, and his ability to finish at the rim is also far ahead of his years."

Kentucky is ultimately getting a potential superstar in Clark, who could develop into the next standout UK guard en route to becoming an NBA lottery pick.