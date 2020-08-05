Gregg Popovich Praises Adam Silver, NBA for Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The NBA continues to earn praise after the league once again announced zero positive coronavirus tests over the past week among the 343 players tested.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has especially been impressed by the work done by commissioner Adam Silver.

"There's absolutely no doubt that the NBA, under the leadership of Adam Silver, has done a magnificent job with being visionaries, looking at the big picture and looking at what unintended consequences may appear," Popovich said Wednesday, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

The league also had zero positive tests on July 29 and has remained free of COVID-19 inside the Orlando bubble. The players who did test positive upon arriving at the Walt Disney World resort quarantined away from their teams until they were cleared.

This has been a part of strict protocols for players, who are required to remain inside the bubble with regular testing. Anyone who leaves is required to continue daily testing while away and forced to quarantine for at least four days upon their return, with multiple negative tests required before returning to play.

It has kept players safe despite an ongoing pandemic nationwide, which has led to over 150,000 deaths in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While Major League Baseball continues with its season despite multiple team-wide outbreaks, the NBA deserves credit for doing its best to slow the spread of COVID-19.