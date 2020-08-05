Gregg Popovich Praises Adam Silver, NBA for Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

The NBA continues to earn praise after the league once again announced zero positive coronavirus tests over the past week among the 343 players tested. 

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has especially been impressed by the work done by commissioner Adam Silver.

"There's absolutely no doubt that the NBA, under the leadership of Adam Silver, has done a magnificent job with being visionaries, looking at the big picture and looking at what unintended consequences may appear," Popovich said Wednesday, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

The league also had zero positive tests on July 29 and has remained free of COVID-19 inside the Orlando bubble. The players who did test positive upon arriving at the Walt Disney World resort quarantined away from their teams until they were cleared.

This has been a part of strict protocols for players, who are required to remain inside the bubble with regular testing. Anyone who leaves is required to continue daily testing while away and forced to quarantine for at least four days upon their return, with multiple negative tests required before returning to play.

It has kept players safe despite an ongoing pandemic nationwide, which has led to over 150,000 deaths in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While Major League Baseball continues with its season despite multiple team-wide outbreaks, the NBA deserves credit for doing its best to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Spurs' Worst Free-Agent Signing of the Past Decade

    The move San Antonio made in the 2010s that they'd like to have back

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Spurs' Worst Free-Agent Signing of the Past Decade

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Pledges $300M to the Black Community ✊

    Board of Governer's sets up foundation 'dedicated to creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Pledges $300M to the Black Community ✊

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bosh Says San Antonio 'Might Be the Most Difficult' City to Play in

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Bosh Says San Antonio 'Might Be the Most Difficult' City to Play in

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    B/R Live: Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

    via B/R Live