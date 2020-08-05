Ricky Rubio Says Devin Booker's Footwork Reminds Him of Kobe Bryant

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio doesn't have to rack his brain to find a comparison for teammate Devin Booker.

The way his backcourt mate glides across the floor and crosses up defenders could only call to mind one of basketball's all-time greats: Kobe Bryant.

Booker's national reputation certainly grew on Tuesday when he fired off a buzzer-beating turnaround jumper to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 117-115. The shot finished off a 35-point, eight-assist, four-rebound game for the guard in which he sank six-of-nine three-pointers.

The shot itself looked like something Bryant would've attempted, too. Booker had to fight his way around the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to even get a glance at the rim but didn't hesitate with the game on the line.

Just in case NBA fans weren't already paying attention to the Suns star, Rubio is making sure he gets his due.