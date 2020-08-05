Ex-WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty Says 'I Made a Man Disappear' at Age 13

Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Marty Jannetty appeared to admit to a crime in a since-deleted Facebook post that also included anti-gay and racist comments (via Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

Jannetty said he was working at a bowling alley when he was 13. He purchased marijuana from a colleague whom he believed to be gay. He alleged that the man "dragged me around to the back of the building" which led Jannetty to retaliate.

"That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River," Jannetty wrote.

Middleton noted the Chattahoochee River flows next to Jannetty's home town of Columbus, Georgia, and a bowling alley, Victory Lanes Family Bowling Center, was once situated along the river in Columbus.

Jannetty initially rose to prominence as one half of The Rockers tag team along with Shawn Michaels in the WWF in the late 1980s and early '90s. They famously broke up in January 1992, when Michaels threw Jannetty through the window of Brutus Beefcake's barber shop set.

From there, Jannetty and Michaels' careers went in divergent directions. Michaels became a Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars of his era, while Jannetty brief Intercontinental Championship run in 1993 was the zenith of his singles run.

Jannetty last wrestled for WWE in October 2009, returning for a surprise appearance in a singles match against The Miz on Raw.