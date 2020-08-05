Allen Iverson Says Lakers' LeBron James Is 'The One' over Michael Jordan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

Former 76ers Allen Iverson looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 107-93. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

As if that crossover weren't already enough to earn Allen Iverson the eternal ire of Michael Jordan.

During a conversation with rapper Fat Joe on Instagram, Iverson weighed in with his opinion on Jordan vs. LeBron James for the title of greatest ever.

"As much as I love Michael Jordan, like, dawg, man, LeBron James is the one, dawg," Iverson said (via TMZ Sports). "He the one, man. That mother f--ker is the one, man."

Iverson certainly has plenty of credibility. The Hall of Famer's career briefly overlapped with that of Jordan (AI's rookie season came during MJ's fifth NBA title season in 1996-97), and he remained active when James debuted in 2003 and ascended to become one of the NBA's best players. The 45-year-old last played during the 2009-10 campaign.

Of course, his stance will do little to resolve a debate that promises to rage on for years.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    We simmed out the lottery and the Bulls got the first pick. Here's who @Jonwass has every team drafting 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Devin Booker Is More Than a Stats Star

    He's about to help end PHX's playoff drought 😤

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Devin Booker Is More Than a Stats Star

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing of the Past Decade

    The move each team made in the 2010s that they'd like to have back

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing of the Past Decade

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Trump Says 'It's Disgraceful' Players Are Kneeling During Anthem

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trump Says 'It's Disgraceful' Players Are Kneeling During Anthem

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report