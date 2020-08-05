Allen Iverson Says Lakers' LeBron James Is 'The One' over Michael Jordan

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

As if that crossover weren't already enough to earn Allen Iverson the eternal ire of Michael Jordan.

During a conversation with rapper Fat Joe on Instagram, Iverson weighed in with his opinion on Jordan vs. LeBron James for the title of greatest ever.

"As much as I love Michael Jordan, like, dawg, man, LeBron James is the one, dawg," Iverson said (via TMZ Sports). "He the one, man. That mother f--ker is the one, man."

Iverson certainly has plenty of credibility. The Hall of Famer's career briefly overlapped with that of Jordan (AI's rookie season came during MJ's fifth NBA title season in 1996-97), and he remained active when James debuted in 2003 and ascended to become one of the NBA's best players. The 45-year-old last played during the 2009-10 campaign.

Of course, his stance will do little to resolve a debate that promises to rage on for years.