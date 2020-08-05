Carmelo Anthony Jokes at Presser: 'I Really Gotta Wait on Nurk? What the F--k'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony reacts after making a shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Blazers won 121-105. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony had a playful moment with Portland Trail Blazers teammate Jusuf Nurkic following the team's win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Anthony arrived in the press conference room, only to discover Nurkic answering questions from reporters.

"I really gotta wait on Nurk? What the f--k," Anthony said, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

Nurkic, who has been a Trail Blazer since 2017, spoke highly of Anthony's contributions since joining the team last November. Anthony remained seated in the press room and finally quipped to the Bosnian big man that he would leave so "you can tell the truth," per USA Today's Mark Medina.

The Blazers are 2-1 since the NBA restarted the season in Orlando, Florida, and they're only 1.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed. That would be a close enough gap to secure Portland a play-in tournament for the final postseason berth.

