NBA Stars 1 Trade Away from Becoming Superstars

No sooner had Devin Booker's buzzer-beater to take down the Los Angeles Clippers slipped through the net than the jaw-dropped reactions took over NBA Twitter. But amid all the deserved praise came a line from veteran Jared Dudley that encapsulated Booker's challenge in the desert.

"The World needs to know how good [Devin Booker] is," Dudley tweeted.

Dudley isn't wrong, but why isn't this common knowledge already?

As a rookie, Booker became just the eighth teenager ever to score 1,000 points in a season. His scoring hasn't slowed up since, and he's now the sixth-youngest player with 7,500 career points.

And yet, as Dudley observed, people still don't appreciate Booker's talent. He finally got his first All-Star selection this season, but even that came as an injury replacement for Damian Lillard.

Booker can't get the praise his game warrants, not even while upping his efficiency, improving his playmaking at a rapid rate—in five seasons, his assist average has ballooned from 2.6 to 6.5—and posting his best defensive box plus/minus to date. Judging by his handling at All-Star selection time, he could again be snubbed out of All-NBA talks, all while his numbers present a convincing case.

He deserves better, but it won't happen without a major trade—either one that puts him in a more prominent market or one that brings a difference-maker back to Phoenix. The Suns made strides this season, but they won't have a winning record, just like they haven't since his arrival in 2015.

If he's not suiting up for a playoff regular, he will never sniff superstar recognition.