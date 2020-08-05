Suns' Devin Booker on Game-Winning Photo: 'I'm Not a Big Celebration Guy'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker falls to the ground after scoring the game-winning basket against the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Sometimes the best celebrations are the ones in which you weren't celebrating much at all.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker connected on a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 on Tuesday. Rather than exuberantly running around the court, he simply remained flat on the hardwood before getting mobbed by his teammates.

"I'm not a big celebration guy," Booker said of the moment, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "You've seen me in the past when I've hit a big shot. But they caught me on the ground. I couldn't get away from them."

The Suns desperately needed the victory because, with five contests remaining, they sit three games out of the eighth seed and 1.5 games off ninth place, a position in which they could qualify for the playoffs by virtue of a play-in game.

Booker might not be a "a big celebration guy," but he'd have plenty to celebrate if Phoenix can reach the postseason for the first time since 2010.        

