CM Punk on Raw Underground; Sasha Banks Rips Gina Carano; Dexter Lumis Injury

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

CM Punk Comments on Raw Underground

Raw Underground probably wasn't to every fan's taste, but it certainly had people talking.

On Tuesday, CM Punk was a guest for a virtual watch party of SummerSlam 1992 on FS1. Asked about Raw Underground, he said he "loved" the concept and added he's looking forward to when stars from the women's division are throwing hands.

The fact that Punk is on-board shouldn't come as a big surprise given his brief foray into mixed martial arts. A scripted mixture between professional wrestling and legitimate hand-to-hand combat is right up his alley.

Shane McMahon tweeted about Raw Underground on Tuesday: "Lots of work to do but looking forward to week two."

Perhaps McMahon will take Punk's advice and let Nia Jax take center stage on a future installment.

Sasha Banks Issues Warning to Gina Carano

Were Gina Carano ever to make the transition to wrestling, she shouldn't expect Sasha Banks to welcome her with open arms.

Carano reacted to a segment on Raw in which Shayna Baszler laid out Banks backstage, saying she wanted to attend her first WWE event.

Banks apparently took exception to the message:

Baszler also threw some shade at Carano, referencing her acting role on The Mandalorian and omitting any mention of her MMA career:

Plenty of cage fighters have found success in WWE, with Baszler one of the notable examples. The ship for Carano would seemingly have sailed, however, since her last fight was more than a decade ago (August 2009).

Dexter Lumis' Availability for TakeOver Unclear

WWE Digital shared an update on NXT star Dexter Lumis, who injured his ankle in a Triple Threat match against Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher. Lumis was victorious to earn a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX on Aug. 22.

However, his ankle is hurt worse than previously thought, so he may not be able to compete at TakeOver.

Wednesday's edition of WWE NXT could provide some more insight into the situation.