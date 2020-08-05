UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Because of COVID-19 Safety Challenges

Stephen Dunn/Associated Press

The University of Connecticut athletic department announced Wednesday it won't take part in the 2020 college football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season," athletic director David Benedict said. "The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk."

The Huskies were scheduled to compete as an independent in 2020 after leaving the American Athletic Conference. UConn is the first FBS program to cancel its football season amid the pandemic.

