Lakers News: Rajon Rondo to Rejoin Team in NBA Bubble 'Very Soon' After Injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is expected to rejoin the team inside the NBA bubble near Orlando, Florida, within the coming days.

"He's definitely going to come back into the bubble very soon," head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Tuesday. "I I think he's making his way to Florida tomorrow and will spend a certain period of time outside of the bubble before he's reintegrated inside of the bubble."

Rondo originally traveled with the Lakers to Walt Disney World in early July, but he suffered a fractured right thumb during a practice session and had to seek treatment outside the bubble.

The veteran had surgery on July 15 and is expected to return within 6-8 weeks.

While Rondo isn't expected to return to the floor anytime soon, a smooth rehab process could make him available later in a potential Lakers playoff run.

Los Angeles has been rather thin at point guard since the NBA went on hiatus. Avery Bradley opted out of the restart due to family health concerns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With Rondo out of the lineup, the team is listing LeBron James, Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook as the only available point guards.

Caruso has been the primary beneficiary of Rondo's absence. After averaging 17.8 minutes per game prior to the hiatus, the Texas A&M product has played at least 23 minutes in each of L.A.'s three games in Orlando, and he's averaging 7.0 points and 3.3 assists.

Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game this season while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor.

The Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed Monday against the Utah Jazz and can continue tinkering with their lineup over their remaining five seeding games.