Browns' Jarvis Landry Activated off PUP List After Surgery on Hip Injury

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry has been officially activated off the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after passing his physical Saturday.

The 27-year-old had hip surgery in February, and his rehab process was altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was placed on the PUP list after reporting to training camp in August.

Landry has featured in all 96 possible regular-season games through his first six NFL seasons.

The LSU product has been one of the more consistent players in the league in this stretch as well, earning five straight Pro Bowl selections while averaging 96 catches for 1,086 yards from 2015 to '19.

Even after the Browns added Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, Landry still led the team in 2019 with 83 catches, 1,174 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Cleveland is looking to bounce back from a 6-10 season that started with postseason expectations but ended with the team three games out of the AFC's final playoff spot.

Beckham and Landry will play pivotal roles in the Browns' quest to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They'll be the Browns' top two receiving targets for a team under the leadership of a first-year general manager (Andrew Berry) and rookie head coach (Kevin Stefanski).

The offense received some reinforcements this year, with the line now sporting free-agent right tackle Jack Conklin and rookie Jedrick Wills, whom the Browns took 10th overall out of Alabama.

Cleveland's regular season will begin Sept. 13 at the Baltimore Ravens.