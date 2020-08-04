IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 4

7 of 7

Credit: IMPACT Wrestling

Limping his way to the ring with the assistance of a boot and crutches, Rich Swann made his way to the ring to address the IMPACT Wrestling fans.

Swann relived a visit to the doctor after suffering his devastating ankle/leg injury. "You're probably going to be walking with a limp for the rest of your life," he recalled the doctor telling him.

Instead, he busted his ass and changed his doctor's mind, getting the "all clear" to compete in the Slammiversary main event. Like he had throughout his career, he relied on his heart and will power to get him there.

He relived the horrific attack at the hands of Eric Young at the pay-per-view and the warning by the doctor, that his life would change if he continued to insist on wrestling. That the injury was too significant for him to continue competing the way he has.

In the name of his family and doing what is right for them, he announced his retirement.

Swann thanked everyone with the company and said he hoped he made an impact on everyone in the industry. The IMPACT locker room surrounded the ringside area in a sign of respect, pounding the ring and giving him a round of applause.

The Rascalz, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards helped a tearful Swann out of the ring and watched as he made the long walk up the ramp. Young came from out of nowhere, attacking Swann and bashing his injured limb with a crutch.

The babyfaces chased him to the back as Edwards yelled for help to close out the show.

Grade

A

Analysis

Two observations: Swann pulled that promo off to perfection and Kimber Lee running to the back after Young was totally badass.

Swann is a guy we haven't seen much from in a long promo segment. He has always been a celebrated in-ring competitor, but he hasn't been given the opportunity to express himself on the mic nearly as much as you would hope.

He absolutely killed the promo here, getting the audience to bite on the retirement announcement while taking the emotional journey with him through his injury, return and re-injury. He was absolutely phenomenal here, in what may have been the biggest moment of his IMPACT run.

Young is such a delightfully contemptible heel and his attack on Swann was a great bit of booking. The inevitable showdown between him and the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will be outstanding and, hopefully, every bit as intense and personal as it deserves.

Swann will be an enormous star because of this ongoing storyline. Hopefully, he can stay healthy enough to see it through to the end.